Raymond “Al” Elkin, 72, of Rochester Mills, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at home with his wife, Debbie, by his side.
He was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Erie, to Ray R. and Sara (Wells) Elkin. Al graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in Waterford and began working as a carpenter. He then worked in the natural gas industry, where he retired in 2016 as a production foreman with ECA.
Debbie was the love of his life. Since the day that they met, they were inseparable, enjoying all the memories made together. Al enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening, especially growing his pumpkin and blueberry patch for his granddaughters. He loved taking them for four-wheeler rides, to the fairs and shopping. Most of all, Al cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Having a fondness for animals, he enjoyed watching all the wildlife around his house, feeding the deer, birds, cats and dogs every day.
Surviving Al are his wife of 50 years, Debra J. (Moodie) Elkin, of Rochester Mills; son Colby (Amy) Elkin, of Homer City; granddaughters Jenna and Kira Elkin; special niece Amanda (Doug) Moodie, of Erie; sister Deanna Gregory, of Smicksburg; nephew Scott (Tammy) Gregory, of Smicksburg; niece Kelly (Kevin) McMeans, of Smicksburg; close cousin Stanley Elkin and family, of Indiana; mother-in-law Donna Moodie; brother-in-law Jack Moodie and family; sister-in-law Irene Moodie and family; as well as other numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that were all very important to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jack Moodie, and brother-in-law Dutch Gregory.
At Al’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
