Surrounded by his family, Raymond Allen Edwards, 80, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home.
A son of the late Frank and Louise (McMillen) Edwards, Ray was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Indiana.
After graduating from Indiana High School and receiving a bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University, he returned to Indiana to work with the family business, Windy Ridge Farm.
Ray’s interest in animals and dairy farming led him to his life’s profession. He developed a breeding program of registered Holstein-Friesian dairy cattle. Windy Ridge and the Fran-Lou herd were recognized for over 50 years both throughout the United States, as well as internationally.
His ingenuity expanded beyond his love of Holsteins. An idea to bring a Mister Donut franchise to Indiana was fulfilled in 1972. In addition, the Stone Ridge Development offered retirement living to many in our community.
Ray’s greatest joy was being with family and sharing in their lives. The distance between his home and theirs never prevented him from helping in whatever way he could (from moves to college-bound children to moving into first homes) and always offering sound advice and suggestions along the way, as was his nature. Family was always encouraged to think “outside the box.” His kids always knew that whether a problem or decision was big or small, Dad was just a phone call away.
His unending curiosity brought about his love of travel that never faded. This included obtaining his private pilot’s license. He felt it important to experience the beauty and wonder of our country with his family. When it came to politics or football, he was not shy in expressing his opinion. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Penn State Nittany Lions. We will sorely miss his commentary during the upcoming football season and his Monday morning quarterbacking.
Ray was the devoted husband of 60 years to Sandra Gershman Edwards, who survives. In addition, he was the doting father to his three children: Heidi Edwards, of Freeport, Gregory (Lisa) Edwards, of Boalsburg, and Holly (John) DeVore, of Frederick, Md. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sadie and Annie Quimby, Jackson and Ava Edwards and Cooper DeVore; a sister, Deborah Edwards, of Indiana; a brother, James (Diane) Edwards, of Washington; sister-in-law Helen Edwards, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Lee Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable gifts be made in Ray’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidney.org or to support the Red Cross blood drives in our community.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. As Ray often said: “We’ll see you down the road …!”
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
