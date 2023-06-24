Raymond Arthur Cochran Jr., 99, Homer City, passed away June 22, 2023, at IRMC.
He was born Aug. 7, 1923, in Bolivar, the son of Raymond A. Cochran Sr. and Vernice M. (Krouse) Cochran.
Raymond was preceded in death by wife Mildred M. (McCormick) Cochran, who died Dec. 10, 2022; and his brothers, Harold and Robert Cochran.
He is survived by a brother, Terry Cochran and wife Deana, Homer City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Art was an avid golfer, who enjoyed working all the time. He served in the U.S. Army as combat MP in the China-Burma-India Theater during World War II. Raymond was also life member of Homer City American Legion Post 493 and F&AM Indiana Franklin Lodge #313.
A grave site service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bethel Cemetery, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Rd., New Florence, where he will be interned. Military honors provided by Homer City American Legion Post 493. Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
