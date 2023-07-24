Raymond C. Stiles, 73, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at UPMC Altoona Hospital after a brief illness.
He was the son of Clyde and Agnes (Downey) Stiles, born Sept. 11, 1949, at his childhood home in Alverda. Ray proudly served his country in the 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, 9th MAB, during the Vietnam War. He received numerous awards and decorations while in the service, including two Purple Hearts.
He was a coal miner for 25 years at both B&T 20 and Tanoma. After Tanoma, Ray thoroughly enjoyed driving A school bus for the students of Purchase Line and Northern Cambria until retirement.
Ray’s greatest loves were his wife and children whom he adored. He enjoyed spending time outdoors mowing the grass, feeding the birds, fishing and traveling. You could always find him at a local gun raffle. Ray had an infectious personality, an unmistakable laugh and was loved by everyone lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Michelle (Eckenrode), and their three children: Sarah (Ben Woodrow), of Boca Raton Fla., Kelly (Jason Romagna), of Hillsdale, and Jeff, of Northern Cambria; three sisters, Millie Stiles, of Alverda, Nancy Penksa, of Cherry Tree, and Edie Hughmanic (John), of Clymer; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and six brothers: Harry, Dale, Russ, Bobby, Jesse and Carl.
At his request, all services will be private for the family.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Stiles family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
