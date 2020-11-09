Raymond D. Previte, 65, of Rochester Mills, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
A son of the late Aurelius and Maxine (Kramp) Previte, he was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Indiana.
Ray went to Indiana High School and upon graduation attended a trade school in Greensburg for electronics. He worked for National Mine Service Co. for several years and then became a salesman, working for over 30 years for Kennametal Inc.
He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion. He lived most of his life in Indiana, but cherished the outdoors and spent much of his free time at camp or in the woods. As a skilled woodworker, he enjoyed building furniture for his loved ones, especially following his retirement.
Ray will be remembered by his family and many, many friends for his quick wit, bright personality and his ability to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis. Surviving are his children: Jason and wife Chrissy, of Indiana; Maria Lowman, of Indiana; and Anthony and wife Michelle, of Pittsburgh; and four beloved grandchildren: Dominic, Micah, Khloe and Jonah. Ray is also survived by his brothers: John (Linda) Previte, Indiana; and Joseph and companion/partner Susan, of Indiana; his sister, Mary Louise (Sis) Moorhead and husband Dennis, of Indiana; and sister-in-law, Merry Previte, of Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Richard Owens as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, 3000 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.