Raymond Delos Cunningham, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Delos and Bertha (Brewer) Cunningham, he was born June 11, 1953, in Indiana.
Ray was a 1971 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. He was employed 26 years for PennDOT.
He enjoyed watching auto racing and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Melody, of Chambersville; children, Crystal Walters, of Indiana, and Tiffany Hendricks, of Shelocta; grandchildren Lauren, Carson and London Walters; Trent Mock and his fiancée, Krista Saxfield; and Amber Hendricks and fiancée, Clay Moore; and brothers Richard, of Cherry Tree, and Albert, of Chambersville.
Preceding Ray in death were his parents and a brother, Terry.
A dinner for family and friends to celebrate Ray’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Keystone Sportsman’s Club, 198 Hollow Road, Creekside.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.