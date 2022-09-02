Raymond Eugene Schall, 87, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Elderton to Stanley and Merle (Cribbs) Schall and was a lifelong resident of the community.
Raymond was the owner of several coal mining and trucking operations. He was a member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church and was a longtime member of the Kittanning Country Club. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Raymond loved spending time with this friends traveling, golfing and dining, and he also loved spending time with his family.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tammy L. (Schall) Kijowski and husband Kevin, of Kittanning; sons, Terry Schall and wife Alisha, of Derry; Frank Schall, of DuBois; and Raymond D. Schall, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Lucas (Maria) Kijowski, of Kittanning; Lacey (Shaun) Pyle, of Kittanning; Landon Kijowski, of New Orleans; Tessa Schall, of Kittanning; Troy Schall, of Bridgeton, N.J.; Terra Schall, of Pittsburgh; Sabastian Schall, of Derry; ElleighAnn Schall, of Derry; Jamie (Brandon) McMurtrie, of Mars; Chelsea (Zach) Lundgren, of DuBois; Mara Schall (Andrew Gordon), of DuBois; and Taylor Schall (Daniel Walker), of DuBois; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joanne Foster, of Elderton, and Jane Blaney, of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Margaret S. Schall, and sister, Peggy Curry Howard (Schall), of Clarion.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, Kittanning, with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Raymond’s honor to Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, 228 Rupp Church Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.