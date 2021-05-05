Raymond J. Buggey

Raymond John Buggey, 23, of Indiana, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.
Ray was born June 23, 1997, to Catherine (Obloy) Buggey and Brian James Buggey.
Ray was a 2016 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High. He was employed as a union contractor at the Conemaugh Generating Station in Seward.
Ray enjoyed being outdoors, he enjoyed cookouts, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He also liked boxing. He loved being with his family and especially enjoyed being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his father, Brian and his stepmother, Lisa, of Indiana. His siblings include Brean Buffington (Bryan), of Shelocta, and Brittany Buggey (fiancé, Mike Anderson), of Indiana; and his step-siblings Chelsea, Ashley and Chandler. He will be remembered by his aunts and uncles, Karl and Donna Buggey, Indiana; Evelyn and Leo Birbilas, Denver, Colo.; William Buggey, Columbus, Ohio; Fred Buggey, McIntyre; Gerard Buggey, Indiana; and Deb Obloy, Indiana. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mariah, Gavin, Sophia, Michael, Paris, Bella, Alex, Carter and Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Josephine Buggey; and maternal grandparents, John and Lucinda Obloy.
Friends and family will be received today from 6 to 9 p.m., with a prayer service to be held at 8:40 p.m., at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, of Indiana. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Father Tage Danielson, celebrant. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, small memorial donations may be made to the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral expenses.
