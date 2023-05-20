Raymond J. “Raymo” Deleandro, 90, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Blairsville, the son of Camillo Deleandro and Antoinette (Caruso) Deleandro.
Ray was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1950. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Ray was the Blairsville Borough foreman for many years. He was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Blairsville. Ray belonged to the Italian Club and VFW, both of Blairsville. He loved baseball, cooking, tending to his garden and spending time with his family. He loved going to the horse races.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Lee (Hysong) Deleandro, Blairsville; daughter Donna Wilson, New Jersey; son Raymond Joseph Deleandro Jr. and wife Beverly, New Jersey; daughter Patricia Marchese and husband Edward, New Jersey; daughter Amy Deleandro Wano and Randy Strong, Saltsburg; son Robert Nicholson and wife Tammy, Blairsville; daughter Debbie Lynch and husband Brian, Blairsville; son Randy Nicholson and wife Sharon, Blairsville; daughter Leann Nicholson, Blairsville; grandchildren: Becky (Jeremy), Daryl, Kyle, Tara (Noli), Joey (Rachael), Ryan (Melissa), Samantha (Tyler), Alexis, Randy Jr. (Emily), Matt, Dominick (Victoria), Joseph (Jessica), Paul (Tiera), Kenneth, Jennifer, Cassidy, Riley, Mitchell and Grant; many great-grandchildren; and sister Elsie Bosco, Latrobe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild Cody Dunmire; sister Christina Boggio; brother Thomas Deleandro; and sister Viola Figurelli.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home & Monument Co., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Blairsville, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Buchmann will officiate.
Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery. U.S. Navy and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct graveside military services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
