Raymond Leroy “Cowboy” Burrell, 81, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the son of Clarence S. and Elizabeth Smith Burrell. Before his retirement, he worked 39 years for Reynolds Manufacturing.
He loved to weld and it was his passion. He loved working outside, socializing, hunting and eating out.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marlene Harkleroad Burrell, of Clarksburg; his son, Donald R. Burrell and his wife, Shelly, of Avonmore; his daughter, Twila E. Rearick and her husband, Randy, of Avonmore; five grandchildren, Crystal Kleinau and her husband, Bobby, of Nashville, Tenn.; Lukas Burrell, of Avonmore; Nick Rearick (Katrina), of Vandergrift; Jackie Rearick (Pat), of Avonmore; and Jamie Rearick, of Greensburg; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Jack Kleinau and Shay Roberta Rose Kleinau.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ida and Carolyn.
All funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., North Apollo.
