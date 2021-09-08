Raymond Lindsey, 78, of Clyde, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
Born Oct. 26, 1942, in Pitcairn, he was the son of Russell and Bertha Lindsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Lindsey; sister-in-law, Sally Nelson and husband Howard; brothers-in-law, Dennis Lichtenfels and James R. Yeager Jr.; sister-in-law, Judy Lindsey; and father- and mother-in-law, James R. Sr. and Mary Jane Yeager.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Yeager) Lindsey; daughters, Deborah Short and husband Eddie, of New Florence, and Donna McGinnis, of Blairsville; brothers and sisters, Russell Lyle (Nancy) Lindsey, of Armagh; Cecil Lindsey, of New Florence; Thomas (Janet) Lindsey, of Dunnellon, Fla.; Carol (Ron) Clark, of New Florence; Patricia (Melvin) Anthony, of Kittanning; and William (Audree) Lindsey, of New Florence; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lindsey, of Armagh, and Nancy Lichtenfels, of Robinson; grandsons, Matthew (Kristan) McGinnis, of Blairsville; Michael (William) McGinnis, of Greensburg; Justin (Cena) McGinnis, of Fayetteville, N.C.; Joseph Short, of Bolivar; and Joshua Short, of Bolivar; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Carson, Makenna, Brayden, Lydia and Wyatt McGinnis, and Nathan and Eddie Short.
Ray retired from Wright Motor Lines. Ray was a Navy veteran stationed aboard the USS Essex. He was a member of Bethel UP Church. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed being outside, working in the yard, gardening, taking care of flowers and mowing. He also enjoyed tinkering in the garage, working on vehicles and doing woodwork. He loved to camp.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Pastor Jim Sunseri will be officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Ray’s name may be made to Bethel UP Church, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, PA 15944.
