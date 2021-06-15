Raymond Mack, 74, of Northern Cambria, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 9, 1947, in Vintondale, he was the son of Francis Perry and Bertha (Mason) Mack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Mary Grace (Trinkley) Mack, who died in 2000; son, Randall Mack; daughters, Cindy and Rose Mack; brothers, Ronald and Regis; and sisters, Ethel and Linda.
He is survived by his children, Theresa (Richard) Litzinger, Portage; Mary Jane (Paul) Bourdess, Indiana; Raymond Mack (Tracie), Strongstown; Barbara Reinard (fiancé Andrew), Ohio; and Robert Mack, Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Jennifer, Samantha, Sean, Realynne, Laken, John David, Catrenia, Megan and Nathaniel; and great-grandchildren, Alicia, Delilah, Giovanna and Felix. He is also survived by companion Margaret Ennis. He was the brother of Robert “John,” Russell “Rusty,” Roger and Richard Mack and Donna Davis.
He was a retired mining electrician from Central Cambria Drilling and was a member of Heilwood Sportsman Club. Raymond was an avid beekeeper and member of 2 C’s & a Bee, Beekeepers Association and Indiana County Bee Club. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always “looking for his Red Head.” He was much loved by family and friends and will be sadly missed by all.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Independent Country Church Cemetery.