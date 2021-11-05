Raymond “Max” Douglas, 81, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Armagh, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Born March 25, 1940, in Indiana, he was the son of Raymond Sr. and Vera (Altemus) Douglas.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Rodney “Bounce” Douglas. Max graduated from United High School and served in the United States Army. He was a supervisor for R&L Development Company, New Alexandria, prior to his retirement.
He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church in the Villages. Max loved the Florida sunshine and golfing in the Villages. He also enjoyed traveling and took a very special trip to Israel with his church, where he was baptized in the Jordan River.
Max will be greatly missed by his daughter, Melinda Plowman and her husband Kevin, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Eric (Kristy) Plowman, of Vandergrift; Rob (Jenny) Plowman, of Apollo; Lindsay (Jon) Koch, of Saltsburg; and Bethany Plowman, of Delmont; and eight great- grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Charles “Butch” Douglas, of Brush Valley; his sister, Janet Fordyce, of Cottonwood, Ariz.; his nieces and nephews; and his faithful and caring partner, Tyrina “Ty” London, of The Villages.
A private graveside service will be held at the Florida National Veterans Cemetery.