Raymond Neal McCoy, 80, of Marion Center, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, June 2, 2023.
He was born on May 31, 1943, in Marion Center, to Sylvester Ord and Nova (Little) McCoy.
Ray was a 1961 graduate of Marion Center High School. Upon graduation, he immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
During his service, he was deployed to various locations abroad including Cuba, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a true patriot; he loved serving his country and had a deep love for the U.S. Marine Corps. Ray would often jokingly say, “Every day in the Marine Corp was like a Sunday on the farm.”
He loved spending time outdoors, hiking and planting his five gardens, but most importantly, spending time with his family. After his discharge from the Marines, he worked in various positions, retiring in 2009 from Gorell Industries, Indiana.
Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Marie (Huffman) McCoy, who he married on Feb. 17, 1968; daughter Melissa McCoy, Marion Center; son David McCoy, Indiana; sisters Marie Adamsky, Homer City, and Shirley McCoy, Indiana; brother Ronald (Sharon) McCoy, Marion Center; foster sister Jane Pala, of Hershey; as well as various nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Richard McCoy; foster parents Homer and Henrietta Jeffries; as well as an infant son.
At Ray’s request, a private burial with full military honors was held in Marion Center Cemetery, Marion Center.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Ray’s family with his funeral arrangements.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.