Raymond “Ray” E. Gartner, 93, of Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
The son of Raymond James and Ida C. (Dieringer) Gartner, he was born on July 14, 1928, in Canton, Ohio.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kent State University.
Ray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from August 1952 until August 1954, earning the rank of CPL and being posted overseas in Germany for a period of time.
Following his time in the military, Ray owned and operated cement businesses in Canton, Ohio, and Weirton, W.Va.
After marriage to Emma Jane Freshwater, they moved to Weirton, W.Va., where they resided until after Emma Jane’s death after a long illness. Ray was a dedicated caregiver to his wife Emma Jane during her illness.
After selling his businesses, Ray returned to school to become a stock broker — a profession he enjoyed for the remainder of his working career. His interest in following the stock market continued even after his retirement.
An accomplished poker player, he won many trophies. Ray played poker over all of the U.S. and internationally. Two of his other favorite hobbies were collecting poker chips and traveling.
Ray met and fell in love with Connie Winters, of Indiana, in 2011. Together, they traveled frequently throughout the country and had many great adventures and wonderful companionship even after his being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
He is survived by his companion, Connie Winters, of Indiana; his two siblings, Thomas Arthur Gartner, of Canton, Ohio, and Alice McCarthy and her husband, retired four-star Gen. USAF James McCarthy, of Monument, Colo; and his five nieces and nephews and their families.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma J. (Freshwater) Gartner, on Feb. 10, 2010; his sister, Doloris Jackson; his brother, John Gartner; and his nephew, Mark McCarthy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701; the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or to one of the Alzheimer’s organizations.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.