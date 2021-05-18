Raymond S. Cappo Jr., 82, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
The son of Raymond S. Cappo Sr. and Emma (Craig) Cappo, he was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Blairsville.
Ray was a member of the First Baptist Church, Blairsville, Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM, Blairsville and Coudersport Consistory.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1957 and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He served 21 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard having commanded the C Company units in Blairsville and Latrobe. He retired as a major after completing his career serving on the Battalion staff.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann (Devinney) Cappo, whom he married July 5, 1960; his two sons, Jeffrey Cappo, of Woodstock, Va., and Robert Cappo, of Blairsville; two brothers, Gregg Cappo, of Blairsville, and Anthony Cappo (Fran), of Bellflower, Calif.; two sisters, Deborah Clayton (Wes), of Blairsville, and Donna LeFevre, of Bellflower, Calif.; and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation. A private service will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Military services will be accorded by the Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0405, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Indiana County or to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
