Raymond T. Arotin, 83, of Northern Cambria, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Raymond was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Barnesboro, the 12th of 14 children to Eli and Julia (Schrenkel) Arotin.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Margaret “Mamie” (Formeck), who died March 7, 2019; brothers, Eli, George, Edward, Francis, Ronald, Richard and Kenneth Arotin; and sisters, Lillian Gray, Rosemarie Castro and Lorraine Dick.
He is survived by children, René (Edward) Rising, Kathryn Arotin and Raymond Arotin II; grandchildren, Christine (Michael) Hauser and Valerie Stumbaugh; sister, Marion “Pearl” Perkins; brother, Eugene Arotin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1962 to 1964. He was employed by Barnes & Tucker Co. as a miner and safety director before its closing. He also worked as a state and federal mine inspector before his retirement.
In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, softball games, camping, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Fr. Mark Groeger officiating. Committal services will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery.