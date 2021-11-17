Rebecca A. Salsgiver, 97, formerly of East Springfield, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Ashtabula County Nursing Home in Kingsville, Ohio.
Rebecca was born on Dec. 31, 1923, in Marion Center, the daughter of David E. and Grace M. (Sutor) Stephenson.
She graduated from Marion Center High School in 1941 and married the love of her life, Calvin A. Salsgiver. She worked for Molded Fiberglass and G.E. in Conneaut, Ohio, and sold Tupperware for many years.
She attended the United Church of Beaver Center in Springboro.
In her spare time, she loved to sew and made many, many crafts to sell and for family and friends.
She loved to work with flowers and gardening and also baked lots of homemade bread. She was loved by all who met her.
Besides her parents and her husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Clarence D. (Marcella) Stephenson.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda A. (David) Turner, of West Springfield; sons, Calvin A. (Gail) Salsgiver Jr., of Rocky Mount, N.C., and David C. (Connie) Salsgiver, of Portsmouth, Va.
She is also survived by five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the memory of Rebecca Salsgiver to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 11959 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411 or to the charity of your choice.
Friends may call on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, 11883 Main St., East Springfield, with the Rev. Vic Murdy officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Kingsville, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Devine of the United Church of Beaver Center officiating.