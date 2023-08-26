Rebecca “Becky” Anthony Willetts died in a tragic accident in Live Oak, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the age of 81.
Becky was born in Coal Run, Indiana, Pa., on Nov. 24, 1941, and was the daughter of Arthur A. Anthony and Mildred Hays Anthony.
Mrs. Willetts had lived in Live Oak since 1977, attended Live Oak Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 166. She was a registered nurse who was employed in various hospitals and cancer centers. She was forever grateful to all she met and helped during her career. She received her nursing degree at the Homestead Hospital School of Nursing.
She was preceded in death by her husband and forever soulmate, Woodrow “Woody” Willetts; her parents; and all of her siblings, which included her sisters, Lanior Strini, Clara Jean Pender and Alice Kelly; and her brother, Arthur A. Anthony Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Anthony; nieces Janice Kelly Stalling and JoAnn Anthony Harris; nephews Brian Pender, Jay Kelly and Brian Anthony; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
She will forever be remembered for her devout faith in our Lord and Savior, her unconditional love for her family and her love of travel.
Becky’s service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas. A graveside interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Zion Methodist Church in Leland, N.C.
