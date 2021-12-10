Rebecca “Becky” Johnson Evans, 72, of Homer City, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence, while surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of H. Robert “Slim” and Dorothy Baxter Johnson and was born Jan. 19, 1949, in Indiana.
Becky was a lifelong member of Homer City United Methodist Church and a member of the NEA and the HCEA. She was a special education teacher for many years in the Homer-Center School District and was also ”Miss Becky” at the preschool at Homer City Presbyterian Church. Becky was a 1966 graduate of Laura Lamar High School and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She was recognized by the Pennsylvania governor for instituting the S.A.D.D. (Students Against Drunk Driving) chapter at Homer-Center High School. She dedicated her life to her special education students, many of whom she had remained in touch with.
She was devoted to her church (HC United Methodist Church), and was a beloved wife, mother, grammy and sister who loved spending time with her family, especially her twin brother. She enjoyed traveling to places like Savannah and New England. Becky also enjoyed reading and was working on writing a novel. She wrote poetry that many enjoyed reading when published in the newspaper and loved decorating for the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Allen “Gregg” Evans; her daughter, Hillary B. Empfield and husband Ken; her son, Benjamin A. Evans; and grandsons, Elijah K. Empfield and Josiah B. Empfield. She is also survived by her twin brother, Robert Johnson and wife Roxie; her sisters, Kathy McAnulty and husband Herb; Patty Iezzi and husband Joe; and Janet Arone and husband Frank. Numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews also survive her.
In addition to her parents, Robert and Dorothy “Slim and Snoffy” Johnson, she was preceded in death by her cat, Gus.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., Homer City, where a funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to the VNA Hospice of Indiana in Becky’s name.