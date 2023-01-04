Rebecca “Becky” Young Driscoll, 65, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pittsburgh, after an extended health battle.
She was born on April 3, 1957, in Hillsboro, Ore., to Ronald R. and Jean Young (nee Hicks).
Becky was a learning enthusiast and lover of the arts, earning a bachelor’s degree in theater from Humboldt State University in 1985, while also studying English. She later went on to earn a master’s in English in 2012 from the University of Alaska Anchorage, while taking other classes she found interesting, such as weaving and music theory. Weaving was a key part of a continued interest in fiber arts and a love of costume design, sewing and embroidery that she shared with those around her. She sang often (and well) while also learning several instruments throughout her life, the flute being her favorite. She loved Shakespeare, opera and musical theater, often breaking out into a bar or two of a song that fit the mood around her. She was a patron of opera and theater troupes wherever she lived.
She married her husband, Mike, on Sept. 8, 1984, and moved with him for his study and work, living in Michigan, Oregon, Alaska and Pennsylvania in addition to a childhood in Oregon, Washington and California.
Becky was very involved in churches, playing and directing in bell and children’s choirs, leading contemporary worship services, singing in choirs, directing and counseling at church camps and assisting on many boards and office jobs for the churches she was a member of throughout her life. She and her dear, departed friend, Ethel Smith, started a free dinner program for homeless people in Beaverton, Ore., at the church in which Becky had been baptized. She did all this while raising her two children, Greg and Katie.
She was a former board member and chair for Family Promise of Indiana County, served on the board of the Indiana Free Library, and was a volunteer tutor in IUP’s Kathleen Jones White Writing Center. She enjoyed cooking things from scratch, teaching others to do the same. She emulated her mother, Jean, by preparing a fancy luncheon for the administrative and other assistants in Mike’s offices and making homemade sugar plums to decorate the Christmas tree. She was an avid watcher of all sorts of cooking shows and loved sharing those with her children. She enjoyed watching baseball and college women’s volleyball and women’s and men’s basketball.
She is survived by her mother, Jean; husband, Mike; children, Katie and Greg; brother, Greg; and dog, Bertram Wilberforce “Bertie” Wooster.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. The service will also be available live stream on calvarychurchpa.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Becky’s memory to Family Promise of Indiana County, www.family promiseofindianacounty.com.
The family would like to send their deepest gratitude for the thoughtful and attentive care that Allegheny General Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center provided during a difficult time. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.