Rebecca Carmen Kendra, 70, formerly of Rossiter, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
A daughter of Josephine (Serian) and Carl Kendra, she was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Punxsutawney.
She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Rossiter.
Becky worked in the Indiana courthouse for nearly 46 years.
She is survived by her brother Carl “Marty” Kendra and wife Tina, of Rossiter; nephew Martin J. Kendra and wife Lindsay, of Punxsutawney; niece Angie Davis and husband Clint, of Punxsutawney; and great nieces and nephews Gabriella and Greyson Kendra and Noah, Lakyn and Clarissa Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Denise Kendra.
A private funeral service was held for the immediate family at the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Interment was in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.