Rebecca Longwill, 93, of Tyrone, formerly of Indiana and Barnesboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Epworth Manor Skilled Care in Tyrone.
She was born in Rural Valley, a daughter of Edwin and Christina (McLachlan) Boyer, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Rural Valley High School in 1945 and attended Westminster College in New Wilmington. She was employed at McCreary Tire and Rubber, Indiana, before becoming a homemaker. Late in life, she worked at Riverside Market in Spangler and Hickory Meadows Golf Course in Whittakers, N.C.
She married G. Wilson Longwill of Indiana on June 19, 1950. He preceded her in death in September 2009. Her brothers Robert, Harold and Daniel and sister Margaret also preceded her in death.
Becky was proud of her four children: Christopher (Leanne), of Turtle Creek; Jeffrey (Vicky), of Chesterfield, Va.; Timothy (Anne Marie), of Altoona; and Amy (Patrick Metzger), of Selinsgrove.
Nine grandchildren also survive. They are Jonathan (Cristina) Longwill, Kelly (Abdiel) Ortiz, Adam Longwill, Brian Longwill, Kevin (Kathryn) Longwill, Douglas (fiancée Tara) Longwill, Randy (fiancée Kristen), Benjamin Metzger, and Joshua (fiancée Kelci) Metzger. Becky had six great-grandchildren: Vivian and Westin Englebert, and Tyler, Conner, Eliza and Archer Longwill.
She was treasurer of the Northern Cambria High School Band Boosters, and served as service unit director of the Talus Rock Council of the Girl Scouts of America. She worked as an election board poll worker in Cambria and Indiana counties.
She enjoyed playing golf and ballroom dancing with her husband.
She played bridge with a monthly club in Barnesboro. She also enjoyed singing in the choir at St. John’s Methodist Church in Barnesboro.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Darlene Wiewora officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice in memory of Becky.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowserminich.com.