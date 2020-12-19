Rebecca Jo (Smith) Robinson, 86, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
She was born in 1944 in Vandalia, Ill., to Jona F. and Mary Lou (Beccue) Smith.
Becky was a 1962 graduate of Lanphier High School, Springfield, Ill. She moved to Indiana in 1981, worked as assistant vice president of loan services at First Commonwealth Bank and retired after 17 years of service.
Becky enjoyed reading, sewing and doll collecting.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Victoria Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen R. Robinson, of Indiana; sons Brett A. (Leslie) Robinson and Brock A. Robinson, both of Indiana; and a nephew, Adam (Sara) Smith, of Vista, Calif.
At Becky’s request, a memorial service will be announced later after the pandemic has subsided.
All services have been entrusted to the care of Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
