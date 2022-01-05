'Redman' Clarence W. Marsh

“Redman” Clarence Wesley Marsh, 63, of Penn Run, went to meet The Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. He passed peacefully at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 26, 1958, to Hazel Winnifred Thornton-Marsh and the Rev. Robert Marsh, of Penn Run.
Clarence graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1977. During his life, he worked in the coal mines, operated heavy equipment and drove for Diamond Drug for nearly 16 years.
He loved his children, grandchildren and girlfriend deeply. Family was the most important thing to him. He enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling and had a strong love for food.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Andrea Hope Brown.
He is survived by his soulmate, Charissa Lyons; his children, Lynne Painter, of Homer City; Danielle and husband Nathan Washington, of Lovettsville, Va.; Natasha Marsh and Andrae Brown, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Tony Marsh, of Penn Run; his grandchildren who adored their Pappy, Emmanuel McMillian and Armani Young; Taegan, Declan and Leighton Washington; Kiyanna Marsh, Kaiser, Ani and Adayne Brown.
He is also survived by his two brothers, Robert Edward and Timothy Marsh, of Penn Run; his four sisters, Karen and Donald Sensabaugh, of Commodore; Eunice Marsh, of Penn Run; Eileen and Ron Buterbaugh, of Lulling, La.; and Carolee Marsh, of Round Hill, Va.
He will be dearly missed by countless cousins, friends and close family. He will be remembered for lending a helping hand or laugh to anyone in need.
In respect of Clarence’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private gathering for family to celebrate Clarence’s life will be held in his honor. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Marsh family.
In lieu of flowers, any appreciated contributions can be made to Macabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
“Live to Ride, Ride to Live.”
Online condolences may be made at www.mc caberooffh.com.