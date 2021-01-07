Regina Farmery

Regina “June” (Menear) Farmery, 93, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clearfield.
She was born in September 1927 to Chauncey and Alice (Neal) Menear in Punxsutawney.
June was a member of Smithport United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the former Punxsutawney Order of the Eastern Star. She attended school in Mahaffey, and throughout the many years of her life, she was a seamstress, catalog clerk, bus driver and antique dealer.
Among her hobbies, she really enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales, crafting and attending the many functions at the Mahoning Hills Senior Center.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Mona) Farmery; a daughter, Deborah (Richard) Hook; daughter-in-law Grace Farmery; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Jean (Menear) Hook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wendell “Buzz” Farmery; a son, Daniel “Duke” Farmery; a sister, Wilma “Nicky” Curry; and brothers-in-law Ray Curry and John Hook.
Services are private for immediate family only.
Interment will take place at Burnside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smithport United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Niel, 2936 Glen Campbell Road, Glen Campbell, PA 15742, or to an organization of your choosing.
