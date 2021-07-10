Regina “Jean” Stossel, 88, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Maple Valley Personal Care Home in Indiana.
Jean was born July 19, 1932, in Barnesboro, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Jobb) Prusak.
She married Charles A. Stossel on Nov. 13, 1954. He preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2017. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings: Mary, John, Helen, Ann, Joseph, Michael and Agnes.
Surviving are a son, Ken Stossel and wife June, of Cherry Tree; a daughter, Carol Duman and husband Raymond, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Dr. Laura Stossel and husband Dr. Jonathan Wright, of San Antonio, Texas; Dr. Michele Craig and husband John, of Lilly; Matthew Duman, of Indiana; and Deanna Duman, of Blairsville; three great-grandchildren, Florian Wright, Charlie Craig and baby John Craig III due in October; a sister, Margie (Patrick) Kielkucki, of Bush, La.; and a brother, George Prusak, of St. Marys.
Jean was valedictorian of her 1950 graduating class from Barnesboro High School and retired from Northern Cambria High School after 39½ years as a secretary, a job she truly loved.
Jean was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, church choir and was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was also a member of the Ladies Slovak Catholic Union and Cambria County Chapter PA Association of School Retirees. She enjoyed music, dancing, flowers, cooking, baking, her pets and spending time with family. She also loved going to the casino to play slots and enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Canada and Europe.
The family would like to thank Maple Valley Personal Care Home and their staff for all the wonderful care they provided these past 2½ years and VNA Hospice for their support.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Mark Groeger officiating. Committal will be held at the St. John the Baptist R.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.