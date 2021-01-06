Regina Louise Komlosky, 51, of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.
Born in Indiana on Aug. 14, 1969, she was the daughter of Paul F. Komlosky, of Homer City, and Roseann Henry Komlosky.
Regina was a 1987 graduate of Homer Center High School. She worked as a nurse’s aide at various personal care homes in the area, having last worked at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Black Lick.
She was a member of Summit Church in Indiana.
Regina was loving, kind and compassionate. She was a very family-oriented person who loved everyone and always went out of her way to help those in need.
She is sadly missed by her daughter, Serina R. Komlosky (fiance, Mason Mano), Indiana. She is also remembered by granddaughter, Emily Mano, Indiana; sister, Pauline R. Hilty, Homer City; niece, Kathleen Hilty (fiance, Jesse Marsh), Black Lick; nephew, Betton Hilty, Homer City; great-nieces, Savanna and Skilar Marsh, Black Lick; and by her boyfriend, Drew Firestone, Indiana.
Regina was preceded in death by her mother, Roseann.
Service arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
