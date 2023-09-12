Regis Eugene Troxell, 92, of Homer City, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Clair and Virginia (Hutcheson) Troxell and was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Grafton.
Regis was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. He was an ardent sports fan; Reg particularly enjoyed following the Steelers, Pirates and Notre Dame football. His courageous spirit had seen him through many years of physical hardship. His dedication to faith and family was unsurpassed. He was a true hero.
Regis volunteered for the U.S. Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division in the Korean Conflict. Regis retired after 30 years of employment with Westinghouse Corporation in Blairsville.
He was a well-respected umpire for many years for Indiana County baseball/softball leagues.
Regis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maryanne (Roser) Troxell; his children, Cindy Marcoline, Indiana; Mark (Beili) Troxell, Ellijay, Ga.; and Marcia (Tom) Deptola, Homer City; his grandchildren, Amy Marcoline, Regis (Yumi) Troxell, Keith (Diane) Troxell, Travis (Nick) Deptola, Leanne (Jay) Valdez, Ian (Emily) Troxell, Kelsey Troxell, Kaitlyn (Jack) Sarnovsky and Xiao Xing Troxell; and great-grandchildren, Alice Troxell, Aubree, Jayden, Cambee and Callie Valdez, and Akina Troxell and Baby Sarnovsky, who is on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Rita Jones, Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clair and Jack Troxell.
The family would like to thank the VNA for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors at http://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/regisetroxell.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Please visit bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Regis’ name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.