Reiko Kaneko Pandullo, 90, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, 2022.
She was born in Yamaguchi, Japan, on Sept. 10, 1931, to Hesse and Shotaro Kaneko. Reiko and Samuel Pandullo were married in Kobe, Japan. They eventually became parents to three sons: Sam (born in Japan) and Vincent and William, who were born in Pennsylvania.
Along with her husband and 8-month-old son, Reiko arrived in the United States in August of 1952. Reiko was an accomplished seamstress. She retired from Indiana Sportswear Company and continued to work from home where she made bridal dresses, prom dresses and hemmed clothing for many Blairsville residents.
Reiko was preceded in death by her husband; son, Vincent; and grandson, Joshua.
She is survived by her sons: Sam (Caryn), of Millsboro, Del., and William, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; five grandchildren: Heather (Scott), Joseph (Jodi), Matthew (Christina), their mother, Janie Bell, Jessica and Kelly. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, whom she adored: Benjamin, Leo, Penelope, Riley, Max, Zoe, Devonne, Kezhon, Tony, Tahlia, Theo, Danielle, Kyle, Samuel, Jesse and Brody. Reiko also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Betty Pandullo, Rose Pandullo and Pearl Astolos; brother-in-law, John Pandullo; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
