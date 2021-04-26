Rella P. Yoder, 89, of Dilltown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
She was born May 5, 1931, the daughter of Reu and Josie (Crawford) Silbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Mark Black Jr.; sisters Ella Walker, Betty Wolfe, Mary Comstock and Dorothy Burkett; brothers Bill, Buck and Hob Silbaugh; and son-in-law David Mayall.
She is survived by daughters Kathy Black and husband Mark, and Melissa Mayall; granddaughters Becky Spaid and husband Jim, Kayla Black and Brianna Mayall; great-grandchildren Isabella, Selena and David; brothers James Silbaugh and wife Anne, and Lester Silbaugh; sister Eva Burda and Fay Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rella loved Jesus and her family. She enjoyed Long John Silver’s, Little Debbie snacks, cherry pies and going to Dollar General.
Gravesite service and interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Armagh Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Hamely officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.