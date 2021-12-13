Remington James Fisher, 1, went home to be with the angels on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
The son of Matthew and Heather (Martin) Fisher, he was born Nov. 28, 2020, in Indiana.
Remington was a bright, strong, happy baby. He was the sweetest, loving boy who stole everyone’s hearts whom he met. Remi was great at making everyone laugh and smile.
He enjoyed being outside going for walks, listening to his music, playing with his toys and snuggling. Remi really loved watching his stars.
He also loved his siblings very much and loved the time they had together.
Surviving are his parents, Matthew and Heather Fisher, Homer City; paternal grandparents, James and Lois Repine, Blairsville; maternal grandparents, Debbie and David Martin Sr., Homer City; siblings, Autumn, Matthew Jr. and Dania Fisher; aunts, Cindy Irwin, Rebecca (Albert) Dunmire, Jennifer Irwin and her significant other, Joe, Samantha Irwin and Angie Martin; uncles Robert Fisher Jr. and his significant other, Lian, David Martin Jr. and his significant other, Veronica, and Matt (Teresa) Martin; numerous cousins; and special friends Sam and Carolyn Kerr.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.
Interment to follow in the Brush Valley Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests monetary donations be made to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119N, Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral expenses.