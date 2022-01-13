Baby Remington Paul Wise, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Traver Wise and Brianna Long, born Jan. 11, 2022, in Indiana.
Baby Remington is survived by his loving parents; grandparents, Blaine and Stacey Long, of Clymer; Helen Wilshire and Ray Davis, of Cherry Tree; and Chuck Wise Sr. and Tiffany Laney, of Barr Slope; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Cheryl Detwiler; great-grandmother, Esther Long; great-grandparents, Berwin and Betty Wilshire; great-uncle, Christopher Detwiler; and cousin, James Detwiler.
All services will be private for the family. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Wise family.
