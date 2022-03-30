Renaldo 'Ron' P. Luther

Renaldo ”Ron” Paul Luther, 77, was called home to God on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a long illness, surrounded by his immediate family.
Ron lived in Murrysville with his beloved wife of 44 years, Phyllis Luther. He was the cherished father of Christopher (Debra) Luther and brother to Terry (Tom) Laskey. Ron was the loving grandfather of Christopher A., Noah and Colin Luther and is survived by many loved family members both home and abroad in Italy.
Ron was a devoted Catholic and spent his life focused on his family and their well-being. He enjoyed travel, particularly to visit his extended family in Italy. Ron enjoyed all that life had to offer and looked forward to celebrating his family’s good fortune whenever possible.
Ron was a man of several interests but had loved fishing, hunting, American history and great food. He was a brilliant man with many thoughts to share when the opportunity for conversation presented itself.
Interment is private but future arrangements to celebrate Ron’s life will be forthcoming.