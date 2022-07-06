Reneé Dolan, 81, of Clymer, died peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
Born on June 22, 1941, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Harry Edward “Buzz” Cupples and Betty (Showman) Cupples.
Reneé graduated from Clymer High School in 1959. After graduation, she worked for Montgomery Ward in accounts receivable and then at Penn Traffic Department Store as an assistant service desk supervisor.
She married Joseph S. Dolan on May 23, 1964, at Braddock Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, Va. Five years later, they decided to start a family of their own and Reneé became a full-time mom. Reneé and Joe spent 58 loving years together.
Reneé went back to work in the 1980s as a teller with Marion Center National Bank, where she remained until her retirement.
Reneé enjoyed a very active life with family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, of Clymer, where she served as treasurer/secretary, taught Sunday School and was a youth group leader with her husband Joe. Reneé was also a Cub Scout den mother and active with the Penns Manor High School Band Parents.
Reneé had a lifelong and well-known love for health and fitness that inspired her to teach aerobic and dance classes. In the 1980s and early 1990s, it was common to find Reneé walking through Clymer with her friends to get some evening exercise. She especially loved choreographing dance routines and dancing with the Silver Spurs Line Dancing Group in her later years.
An avid and savvy shopper, Reneé loved to frequent the local malls and department stores for the latest sales. She enjoyed shopping for clothes and shoes for herself and her family.
Reneé’s many other interests and hobbies included: ceramics, knitting and crocheting, traveling (especially cruises), putting together family photo albums, cooking and baking, playing cards, managing finances, listening to music, taking care of her many plants and flowers, planning class reunions and talking on the phone with family and friends.
Reneé was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great friend.
Reneé is survived by her husband, Joseph Dolan, of Clymer; her two sons, Shaun Dolan and his wife, Samantha, of Indiana, and Eric Dolan and his wife, Missy, of Entriken; her brother, Edward James Cupples and wife Beverly, of Rome, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Shaun Dolan Jr. and wife Christina, of Clymer, Misha Krayushkin and Ellah Dolan, of Entriken; her great-granddaughter, Amelia Dolan, of Clymer; her niece, Audrey Cupples and son Jacob, of White Plains, Md.; her cousins, Gail Hocevar, of Snellville, Ga., and Kathy Holland, of Shelocta; and many other relatives.
Reneé was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Additional visitation will occur on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., with her funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Caleb Fugate will be the officiant. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Reneé’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 405 Hancock St., Clymer, PA 15728.
