Ressie (Miller) Risinger, 100, of Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Bethany Place in Indiana.
Born on April 15, 1923, in Revloc, she was the daughter of the Rev. Ernest and Hazel (Zimmerman) Miller. She was a longtime resident of Indiana.
In addition to being an active member of the Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana, Ressie loved to garden, sew, crochet, quilt and can. Her goal in life was to minister the Lord’s word to everyone she knew or encountered and to be a good neighbor and friend wherever she lived.
Ressie graduated in 1942 from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City. While in high school, she was active in child evangelism programs as a teacher in D.V.B.S. Sunday School, Junior Church, Alliance Women’s Ministry, Golden Heirs, Deaconess and all other church activates. In 1950, she graduated from the CMA Missionary Alliance Institute in Nyack, N.Y., with a teacher’s certificate.
During World War II, Ressie worked at the Acme Die Defense Plant in Latrobe. Also, she worked in the purchasing department at the Syntron plant in Homer City. Ressie worked for 26 years at Robertshaw Controls Co. until its closing. Afterward, she worked for Gearharts and at the historical society until her retirement.
Ressie was married in February 1994 to William C. Risinger, who passed away in July 2007.
Ressie is survived by her sister Geraldine Arford; cousin Samuel Paul Miller (whom the family raised); brothers-in-law Russell Risinger and wife Eulene and Lawrence Wallace; four step children, James Risinger and wife Nancy, Susan (Risinger) and husband James Douglas, Sally (Risinger) and husband Robert Prugh, Donna (Risinger) and husband Dan Sleppy and Debbie Risinger, wife of the late Richard Risinger; step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ressie was preceded in death by her brother Laird E Miller; cousin James Miller (whom her family raised) and his wife Doris Miller; sister-in-law Sharon (Warren) Miller; and brother-in-law John Arford. Also, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and step-children as well as Richard Risinger and William Daniel Risinger and his wife Linda preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Bethany Place Personal Care Home, where Ressie resided for eight years. She conducted Sunday School classes at Bethany Place until the pandemic and brought numerous residents to the Lord. Especially in her final days before going home to be with her Lord, the entire staff gave her exceptional care. The compassion, love and support extended to Ressie and her family will never be forgotten.
Thanks to ViaQuest Hospice Services for the exceptional compassion and loving support that was extended to Ressie and her family.
The family would also like to recognize The Communities of Indian Haven for the great care she was given in the short time she was with them for therapy. Their therapy department was exceptional.
Finally, to Ressie’s loyal friends and family — thank you for the supportive care you gave throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, Ressie requested donations be made to the Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.