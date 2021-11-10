Retha Marie Mack, 66, of Indiana, formerly of Alverda, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at home with her loving family near and in her heart. Born Aug. 12, 1955, she was the ninth child of Willard and Violet Mack. Retha’s passing was a result of a seven-year battle with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma skin cancer.
Retha was the proud “mumma” of her only son, Shane Rhoades. She has always been proud of her family and wants each and every one of them to know they were special to her.
Retha was a 1973 graduate of Penns Manor Area High School. She was a self-employed housekeeper, elderly caregiver, former clerical employee of Indiana County Domestic Relations, and retired secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at SCI Pine Grove. Retha was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a member of St. Benedict Kingdom Hall, most recently Indiana Kingdom Hall. Retha enjoyed researching and maintaining family genealogy information. Retha initiated several family day trip “vacations” with her siblings in which they all enjoyed spending time together as family. Family was the most important thing to Retha.
She is survived by her son, Shane and his wife, Erin Rhoades; seven brothers and sisters: Nancy and husband Charles Langer, Jess (Sonny) and wife Rose Mack, Gary Mack, Gail and husband Ron Hickok, Kathleen and husband John Orner, Dave and wife Cathy Mack, Mardell Mack and Glenda Palmer; 44 nieces and nephews; 78 great-nieces and -nephews; and 35 great-great-nieces and -nephews. Retha was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Willard and Violet Ethel (Garver) Mack; two sisters, Wilma and husband Ed Hagens and Carol and husband Bob Empfield; sister-in-law, Gloria Mack; nieces, Linda Odenbaugh and Christina Hickok; and nephews, Wayne Sigman, Dale Empfield and Doug Orner.
Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Retha’s funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
