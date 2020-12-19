Rhonda Bendis

Rhonda Marie Libengood Bendis, 60, of Nowrytown, Conemaugh Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, after a long and courageous battle with many health issues, including COVID-19.
She was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 1960, in White Station, a daughter of Ralph and Mary Lou Rossi Libengood.
She was an active member of Faith Alliance Church, where she was the children’s services director. She participated in almost all activities of her church. She enjoyed fishing and going to her camp near Conneaut, Ohio. She loved and lived her life always helping others.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 34 years, Lawrence “Larry” Bendis, of Nowrytown; her son, Brandon McKay Bendis, of Jeannette; her brother, Russell Libengood and his wife, Deb, of Clarksburg; her sister, Mindy Haggerty and her husband, Pete, of Creekside; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family visitation and service by Pastor Lee Rupert will be private. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
