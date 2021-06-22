Rhonda Louise (Boring) Shaffer, 64, of Uniontown, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Donald M. and Geraldine “Gerry” J. (Kopp) Boring, she was born on Aug. 16, 1956, in Spangler.
Rhonda was a graduate of Purchase Line High School Class of 1974.
On May 25, 1974, she married James “Terry” Shaffer and they shared more than 47 years of marriage together.
Rhonda worked for the Purchase Line School District for 25 years and retired as head cook at the elementary school in 2015.
Some of Rhonda’s favorite pastimes revolved around camping, shopping and watching QVC and “Flip This House.” Rhonda also enjoyed collecting ducks.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Terry, of Uniontown; her two children, Kerri Musser and boyfriend Jimmy Brewer, of Plumville, and Derek Shaffer and wife Angel, of Uniontown; her five grandchildren, Page Musser, Hunter Musser, Mason Shaffer, Ava Jozefczyk and Maleah Shaffer; her brother, Donald Boring and wife Chris and family, of Vienna, Ohio; and her sister, Karen Polochak and husband John and family, of Hubbard, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At Rhonda’s request, there will not be a visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Rhonda’s guestbook and share a condolence message.