Rhonda Lee Canigiani

Rhonda Lee (Strong) Canigiani, 62, of Homer City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Andrews Village in Indiana after a long illness.
Born March 8, 1958, in Lucernemines, Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Homer-Center High School.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 22 years, Gerald (Jeno) Canigiani, of Homer City; son, Tyler Wilson; grandson, Hunter Ryan; nieces, Rebecca Strong, Kalyn Everett and Kristy Price; nephew, Quenton Strong; sisters-in-law, Pam Fetterman and Yvette (Frank) Novak; aunt, Eleanor Bellman; cousins Dana Spiardi and Louie Bellman; any many other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise (Dolly) and Leroy Strong; brother, Larry; and parents-in-law, Assunta and Goffredo Canigiani.
Rhonda was a fun-loving person who entertained her friends and family with amusing banter and “colorful” language. She enjoyed beautifying her home and garden and decorating for the holidays. A photo of her brightly decorated house was once featured in The Indiana Gazette during the Christmas season. She loved playing with her son, grandson, nieces and nephews in her well-kept backyard — watching them splash in the pool — and showering them with gifts. Rhonda also enjoyed spending time with her friends, Jeanne Zimmerman, Debbie Dotts-Anderson, Sue Grower, Linda Kishlock, Joy Patterson and Joyce Hendrix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
Friends can share memories of Rhonda on the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home website at www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.