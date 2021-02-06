Rhonda M. Quagliato-Fabec

Rhonda Marie Quagliato-Fabec, 52, of Indiana, passed away early morning Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in her sleep at home in Pittsburgh.
She was born at Indiana Hospital to Ronald and Janet (Chelton) Greek on March 28, 1968.
Rhonda was a loving mother of three. She tended to be a house-mom through her years and loved to cook for her family. She cared for her kids more than anyone. She was a very strong woman and pushed through every endurance life threw at her. Everyone who met Rhonda adored her and she had touched many hearts with her love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Renato Quagliato and her son, Alexander Quagliato.
Rhonda is survived by her parents; her son, Antony Quagliato and wife Rebecca Quagliato; her daughter, Alesia Quagliato; and brother, Kevin Greek and wife Rebecca Greek.
Services will be held at a later date. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Quagliato family.
