Richard A. Getty

Richard A. “Rich” Getty, 74, of Marion Center, passed away after a long-term illness on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
He was born March 14, 1947, to John W. and Ina J. (Smith) Getty in Indiana.
Rich was of Protestant faith. He attended Gilgal Presbyterian Church. Rich graduated from Marion Center High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Punxsutawney Unit. Rich worked as a rig hand after high school, then worked on the family dairy farm until 1990, and later worked for TLH Coal Company until his retirement in 2010. Rich enjoyed fabricating items and the challenge of any project. He was known as a jack of all trades, helping family and neighbors with many projects that they would bring to him. Rich also donated his time and camped at Winebark Park with his wife and family.
The family would like to thank Tom and Tina Loughry and the staff of Crystal Waters Personal Care Home for the excellent care he received.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol A. (Winebark) Getty, of Marion Center; a brother, James Getty and wife Karen; and a sister, Patricia Wells and husband Randy, all of Marion Center; two nephews, Nathan Wells and wife Amy, Marion Center, and Chad Getty and wife Juliana, Commadore; two nieces, Emily Altomare and friend Josh Ellis, Titusville, and Megan Avey and husband Brent, Clymer; four great-nephews; three great-nieces; one aunt, Ruth Smith, State College; and special friends Jerry Snyder and Gene Philippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received Saturday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilgal Presbyterian Church, 638 Gilgal Road, Marion Center, PA 15759, or Pine Grove Cemetery, 4992 Richmond Road, Rochester Mills, PA 15771.
