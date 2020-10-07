Richard A. McEntire, 83, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1937, to Charles and Eileen (Cuneo) McEntire in NuMine.
Richard worked as a tool and die maker for Fisher Scientific, Indiana. He also owned and operated McEntire TV Repair.
He was a member of Rural Valley United Methodist Church. Richard enjoyed camping and traveling. He was an Army veteran.
Richard is survived by his two sons, Shawn (Mary) McEntire and Kurt (Becky) McEntire; daughter, Molly Ann (Alan) Doerr; eight grandchildren, Derek, Emily, Stewart, Tyler, Jared, Joshua, Corey and Mathew; and great-grandson Jeremiah.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Eleanor McEntire, who died Jan. 1, 2015.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Rural Valley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Craig Lindahl and the Rev. David Peightal officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Interment will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rural Valley United Methodist Church.