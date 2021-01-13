Richard A. Moore, 77, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Los Angeles to Allan and Ruth Murphy Moore.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, Richard Moore was an innovator — a craftsman and an artist. He grew up in Los Angeles attending Glendale College prior to being drafted by the U.S. Army. He spent two years in Alaska, working as a lineman before relocating back to Southern California and honing his skills as a builder, carpenter and architectural drafter.
Richard moved to western Pennsylvania with his wife, Lynn, where he would become a master carpenter and customized woodworker. He was employed by C.L. Wells & Son Builders before a work accident rendered him without the full use of his legs. Richard was dealt a difficult hand, but played it magnificently. He went on to obtain an associate’s degree in orthotics and prosthetics in Pittsburgh, working in Johnstown and Virginia Beach until his retirement.
He is survived by one son, Devon Hartzell Moore, Pittsburgh; his wife of 45 years, Bertie “Lynn” Moore; one brother, Gene (Deborah) Moore, Carson City, Nev.; one brother-in-law, Hardy Hartzell, Findlay, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be announced at a later time. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Citizens’ Ambulance Service of Indiana County, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.