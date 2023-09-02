Dr. Richard A. Pinkerton, 80, of Westmont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Aug. 30, 2023, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of John T. and Emily (Zampini) Pinkerton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle John Guzetti.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rose (Kostick) Pinkerton; son John and daughter Emily, wife of Kevin Mansur; granddaughter Cecelia Rae; grandchildren Case Gryta and Alyssa Camasi; daughter Kristie, wife of Eric Shimko; cousins Jean and John Hyde, and Joan Guzetti.
Richard graduated from Beaver Falls High School and Duquesne University Pharmacy School, where he was president of Alpha Phi Delta. He attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He completed his fellowship in oncology at Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Pinkerton started the cancer program at Indiana Hospital while employed at Lee Hospital, and Conemaugh Memorial Hospital. He was a former board member of the American Cancer Society, a member of Sunnehanna Country Club, Porsche Club of America, and Tremont Club.
Richard was a wine and car enthusiast, avid snow skier and outdoorsman, enjoyed mountain biking, and was an AYSO referee. He enjoyed precious family time, especially in Florida, and frequent trips to Seven Springs.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed.
A special thank you to Dr. Richard Kastelic and Suzie for their care and support during his illness. The family would also like to thank the ICU staff of 6 Ashman at Conemaugh for all their extensive care, support, and expertise during this journey.
Friends received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and 10 -11 a.m. Wednesday at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd. Johnstown PA 15905. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday at Our Mother of Sorrows, with Fr. Mark Begly. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent through www.duca funeralhome.com.
