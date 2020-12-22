Richard Allan Beighley, 86, was born March 24, 1934, and went to be with his very faithful Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, just 17 days after his wife, Dolly. Recently he resided at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park. He cherished his beautiful wife and worked tirelessly for his family until the age of 79.
Rich is survived by his six children: Dory (Kenneth) Campbell, of Indiana; William L. (Adeline) Beighley, of Apollo; Laurie Pate, of Indiana; Karen Holland, of Glen Campbell; Amy (Ernest) Broome, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Rick Beighley, of Millersville. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Edward) Campbell, of Florida. Rich and Dolly had 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William L. and Meryle (Smeltzer) Beighley; grandparents, Earl and Hazel Beighley; his “baby” brother, John and wife Francine Beighley; and his beloved mother-in-law, Evelyn Suder.
Rich was born in the beautiful apartment of his grandparents above the Beighley Friendly Markets Vandergift location. He graduated from Washington Township High School in 1952 and the National Meat Cutting School, Toledo, Ohio, in 1953. He worked at the family markets, the Pennsylvania Railroad, as a cross-country semi truck driver, security guard at IRMC, and as an Indiana/Blairsville Walmart greeter.
He enjoyed writing or typing letters to friends and family, chatting with strangers and, above all, doting on his best friend and wife, Dolly.
He was quite an intense student of the Holy Bible and found inspiration by the worship services of the Rev. Jerry (Cindy) Hoch in Indiana.
God’s blessings to IRMC ER director Dr. Balewick and nurses Kevan and Adam, as well as sixth-floor nurse Jeff for their amazing skills and sweet kindness.
Following his death, Richard was cared for by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana with cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory. Sadly, he will be interred in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, Rochester Mills, PA 15771 for the Little Pantry Food Bank. Daughters Amy and Karen will host a memorial service for Rich and Dolly in Spring 2021.
