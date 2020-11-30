Richard B. Sawyer II, 61, of Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana on Aug. 22, 1959, he was the son of Richard B. Sawyer I and Florence (Cislo) Sawyer.
Richard was a 1977 graduate of Indiana Area High School. He was employed by Sears at the Indiana Mall, where he worked until his retirement.
He had attended church with his family for many years at St. Bernard of
Clairvaux Church in Indiana.
Richard was a life-long resident of the Indiana area. When he was younger, Richard enjoyed trout fishing with his father. He was also a Lionel train enthusiast and was known for his elaborate model train layouts.
He is survived by his sister, Vicki Wolter (Doug), Atlanta, and by his good friends, Steve and Dawn Miller, Indiana.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting their website at www.heart.org.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
