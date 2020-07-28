Richard “Bucky” Treese Jr., 36, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The son of the late Richard R. Treese Sr. and Susan E. (Mell) Shaffer-Blatt, he was born on Oct. 13, 1983, in Indiana.
Bucky was a member of ROTC while in high school. He enjoyed fishing and country music, but above all he loved spending time with his daughter, Nyelee.
He is survived by his daughter, Nyelee; two sisters, Bobbie Jo Truckley, of New Bethlehem, and Carrie Johnson and husband, Matthew, of Curwensville; nieces and nephews Kayla, Darenger, Trinidy, Magnus and Matthew Jr.; aunts Donna Treese, Tracy Lyman and Tina Bennett; an uncle, John Mell; cousins Grant and Cierra Weston; and best friend, Jeff Yankuski; as well as numerous other loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bucky was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Harry and Clarabell Treese; maternal grandparents, Rose Mell and Grant Weston; and nephew, Dustin Jr.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, services for Bucky will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bucky’s memory directly on Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker’s website at www.shoe makerfamilyservices.com on Bucky’s obituary page, “Donate Funeral Funds” to help the family with funeral expenses.
