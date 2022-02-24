Richard C. Popp

Richard Carl Popp, 73, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
He was born on April 4, 1948, in Homer City to John and Anna Popp. Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers and three sisters.
He received his master’s degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in management information systems (MIS). Of all the MIS programs he was part of, his favorite, most memorable was the grant work he did with Mary Micco at IUP.
Love of family was most important to Richard, especially gatherings at Christmas, Easter and summertime barbecues. In addition, traveling to Hawaii and Florida — including Disney World — several times during his later years and golfing with his nephews made his love of family complete.
Richard was an active member of St. Mary’s Holy Protection Church. He sang in the choir (dubbed “the lonely tenor” by a priest friend), did repair work, programmed the church bulletin to be read on the internet and served on many committees, the most important being one of the three members who planned and completed the building of the new church.
Richard is survived by his spouse and caregiver, Margaret Kriss Popp; two brothers, Pete and George; and two sisters, Anna Mae Stehnach and Elaine Walker; plus several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
There will be no visitation. The Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Holy Protection Church at 10 a.m. Saturday with Father Mash as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Contributions in Richard’s name can be made to Sisters of St. Basil, St. Mary’s Holy Protection Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.