Richard D. “Dick” Roberts, 85, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 30, 1938, in Mount Pleasant, to Richard and Gwyneth (Dando) Roberts.
Dick graduated from Tamaqua High School and then furthered his education, receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s in physics at Penn State University.
Dick taught physics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 36 years, retiring in 2002, and was honored with the title of professor emeritus. While at IUP, he served as department chair.
He served as the treasurer of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees and was a board member of the Ruth M. Smith Center. Traveling extensively with his wife of 59 years, Betty (Swanson) Roberts, he enjoyed reading about health and wellness as well as biblical studies.
Dick loved serving his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on the Pastor Parish Relations and Finance committees. Even as his health declined, Dick served as an auditor at Trinity.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children, Timothy (Melanie) Roberts, of Arlington, Va.; Daniel (Rita) Roberts, of Chester, Va.; and Jeffrey (Debra) Roberts, of Prospect; grandchildren Sarah, Emily, Antonio, Christopher, Elijah and Grace Roberts; and brothers Donald (Alice) Roberts, of Fayetteville, and James (Donna) Roberts, of Pittsburgh.
Dick was an extremely proud father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Roberts.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, with the Rev. J. Patrick Lenox officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dick to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Foundation for IUP.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
